On Feb. 4, Bernice Gale Starolitz (née Dubick) of Baltimore at 84. She is survived by children Alan Brownstein and Norman (Lisa) Brownstein; brother Herman Dubick; grandchildren Melissa (Mike) Andrus, James Brownstein, Adam (Marisa) Brownstein and Jordan (Carly) Brownstein; and great-grandchildren Ava Stucker and Benjamin Andrus. She was predeceased by husband Jules Starolitz; son Richard Brownstein; sister Phyllis Willard; and parents Leona and Michael Dubick.

Contributions may be sent to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.