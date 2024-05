On May 23, Bernice Sigman of St. Petersburg, Florida, at 87. She is survived by wife M. Ann Clevenger; sister-in-law Lois Sigman; nephew David (Chris) Sigman; niece Stacy (Andrew) Bergman; and great-nieces and nephews Ethan, Halle, Jessica, Hannah, Nathaniel and Jonah. She was predeceased by brother Ben Sigman and parents Anna and Edward Sigman.

Contributions may be sent to Tampa General Hospital, 1 Tampa General Cir., Tampa, FL 33606.