On August 12, Bernice Suser of Baltimore at 98. She is survived by son Stephen Suser and his wife Sascha Wolhandler of Baltimore; sister Norma Schrago of Florida; her grandson Ryan Suser and his wife Josie; great grandchildren, Madeline and Genevieve of Syracuse, NY; niece and nephew Lisa and Jason Schrago; as well as many cousins on both the Suser and Feldman clan and her extended Wolhandler family. She will be deeply missed.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.