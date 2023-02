On January 12, Bertha Streicher (née Ballin) of Baltimore at 98. She is survived by niece Mindy (Steven) North and two other nieces; great-niece Michele (Ira) Kornbluth; great-nephew Michael (Lindsay) North; and many great-great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Irving (Marion) Ballin; and her parents, Freida and Harry Ballin.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (online at: www.lls.org).