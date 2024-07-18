On July 4, Bertram Zimmerman of Augusta, West Virginia, at 92. He is survived by children Amy Sugg, Robin (Glen) Haller and Cliff (Dea) and grandchildren Benjamin Zimmerman (Erica Johnson), Raven (Tim) Nary, Nina Zimmerman and Daniel Haller. He was predeceased by wife Elaine; brothers Morris and Frank; and parents Jennie and Sam Zimmerman. He consistently worked in health care at medical facilities in Philadelphia; Cherry Hill, New Jersey; St. Louis; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Crownsville, Maryland; and Baltimore. Throughout his career, he strove to provide better care for others. For example, as the administrator of Crownsville Hospital Center, he created and implemented the Partial Hospitalization program, which was and still is a stepping stone for those with mental illness to receive help, stability and support without being totally removed from their home, family and familiar environment. He was kind, generous, quiet and stubborn. He loved to read and listen to jazz. He and his wife loved to travel, both domestically and internationally. They also loved to go to dinner theater. They were married for 62 years.

