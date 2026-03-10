Beth El Hosts Talent Show to Bring Community Together

A couple’s love story, a father’s lullaby and other heartfelt songs received standing ovations from the audience at Beth El Congregation’s Got Talent talent show on Sunday, March 8.

The congregation hosted a talent show on Zoom during the COVID pandemic in 2020 to lift spirits during a stressful time.

“I got to thinking this year that there’s been so much turmoil in the world and so much stress on all levels that maybe it might be an idea to do another Zoom performance, or now that we weren’t cooped up and isolated, we could do it live,” explained Stuart Dankner, co-chair of the event and Men’s Club member.

The event was a collaboration with Beth El’s Men’s Club and Beth El’s senior group. The night featured 16 acts, plus two surprise performances by the congregation’s lay leaders and the event’s co-chairs, before roughly 200 attendees.

“We were thinking, if we had 50 people the first year, that would be fine, and then we’ll grow from that point on. But it turns out that people were very interested,” Dankner said.

“We never knew that they sang or played instruments, did duets, were involved in community theater. They kind of all came out of the woodwork … but it’s so much fun to go to the audition

s and see what they can do, and really how seriously they take this, and they’ve been working very, very hard to get it right and do their very best.”

Performers ranged from a young woman still in college to congregants in their 70s and 80s. One couple sang a song that represented their love story, another played the hora on the piano.

“I want [attendees] to see the wealth that we have at Beth El, and that these people step up, and that perhaps in the future, they can envision themselves stepping up,” co-chair Marsye Kaplan said. “We took everyone. If they had the chutzpah to get up on the stage and do an act and do something that showcased something that they were passionate about, we took them.”

Attendees may have spotted Ben Wachstein, Beth El’s executive director, emceeing in a silver, sequin suit jacket, or a performer with a bassoon whose duet partner was dressed as a bird. Or perhaps someone dressed as a pirate, or another performer in a cowboy hat.

“Some people had really emotional stories behind what they chose to do in a song that really meant something to them,” said co-chair Gail Willoughby.

The night also featured a red carpet with a backdrop and props for taking photos and a Beth El Bellini, made with cranberry juice, orange juice, seltzer and a cherry and pineapple for garnish.

“Listening to each of our entertainers, it just ranged from laughter to tears to pride,” Kaplan added. “There were some that were heartfelt. There were some that were jaw-dropping in their delivery, and all for people who are not comfortable getting up on a stage — [they] may enjoy their art personally, but to get up on a stage was really daunting for them — and yet they’re getting up on the stage.”

“Thinking about the whole idea of what makes community, giving people the opportunity to connect with one another, sometimes see each other in a new light, and just share this sense of fun,” said Beth El’s Senior Rabbi Steven Schwartz. “There’s this whole idea that there are ‘fundraisers,’ so you’re trying to raise money, but there are ‘FUNdraisers,’ which is just giving people the opportunity to be together for something. It nourishes the soul, and that’s what tonight was all about.”

