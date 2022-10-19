On October 12, Betsy Brown Ruzzi at 60. Betsy’s tenacious attitude enabled her to battle breast cancer for five years, completing numerous trials in her efforts to stay ahead of the disease. An avid sailor and lively personality, she made friends everywhere she went. Betsy was constantly surrounded by her loving family and devoted friends, including her husband Joseph Ruzzi; her children, Michael Ruzzi and Dr. Sara Ruzzi; her parents Susan and Charles Hahn; her late father Louis Reyn Brown; her sisters Amy Blau and Judy Stoer; brothers Marc (Robin), Jeffrey (Lorri) and Michael (Elizabeth) Hahn; and many adoring nieces and nephews.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Annapolis Dragon Boat Club.