On November 11, Betty Irene Samuels Seidel of Baltimore at 100. She was the beloved wife of the late Soloman Mishel Seidel; the daughter of the late Louis Samuels, Esq., and of community leader Anna Nechama Schuman Samuels; and daughter-in-law of the late

Dr. Herman and Rose Seidel. She is survived by her treasured family: Ethan, Deborah, Arthur, David, Laura, Matthew, Jessica, Adam and Alyssa.

Contributions in her memory may be directed to: Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, P.O. Box 21571, Pikesville, MD 21282 or Beth Am Synagogue, 2501 Eutaw Place, Baltimore, MD 21217. Betty wished that her life be remembered with joy, encouraging others to offer a kind word or do a good deed for friends and strangers alike.