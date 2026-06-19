Betty Joan Prince, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on May 12. Born November 14, 1947 in Baltimore to Morris and Maxine Goldstein, Betty lived a beautiful life that was defined by a love of family and friendship. Growing up in the Baltimore area, she graduated from Milford Mill High School and later Towson University. She married Arthur Prince in 1969 and they welcomed their son Scott in 1971. She was married to Arthur until 1973. With a keen eye for beauty, Betty had an elegant sense of style and a love for fashion. Creative and imaginative, she had a lifelong appreciation of culture and the arts. As a young mother, she channeled her talents into helping children discover their inner artists when she became an art teacher at The Boys Latin School.