On January 2, Betty Lea Silbert (née Unger) of Rockville at 89. She is survived by her children, Brett (Georgia) Silbert and JoAnne (Jon Kronheim) Silbert-Flagg; grandchildren Jennifer (Sebastian) and Chris (Melissa); great-grandchildren Andrew, Samantha and Felicity; and sister Toni Unger. She was predeceased by her husband, Herbert Silbert; in-laws Andrew and Dorothy Silbert; sister Linda Unger; and her parents, Win and Doris Unger. She also leaves her adored pets: Otto, Miss Kitty, Rita and Spooky Alice.

The family wishes to thank her neighbor of 30 years, Ann Mudd; and her caregivers Johnetta, Tigist, Sharon, Eileen, Patsy, Jean and Stephanie; as well as her housemate, Sunitha, for their love and support.

Betty will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: Jewish Social Service Agency (www.JSSA.org).