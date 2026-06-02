Betty R. Sweren, Philanthropist and Book Artist, Dies at 94

Visitors to Betty R. Sweren’s home often found themselves seated around a large table as she carefully opened one of the artists’ books she loved to collect. The Baltimore philanthropist, educator and book artist delighted in showing students, friends and family how a book could be more than words on a page — it could be a work of art.

Sweren, a lifelong advocate for reading, education and the arts, died on May 22 in Lutherville. She was 94.

Over the years, she assembled an internationally respected collection of artists’ books, but friends said her real gift was the community she built around them.

She collected the students and “the artists behind the books,” said Nancy Magnuson, librarian emerita at Goucher College.

That ability to build communities around learning, art and culture became a defining feature of Sweren’s life. Through her teaching, philanthropy and volunteer work, she connected generations of students, artists and readers.

Born Betty Ruth Applestein on Oct. 6, 1931, in Baltimore, she grew up above her family’s pharmacy on North Fulton Avenue during the Depression. Her father was a pharmacist, and her parents maintained a kosher household rooted in Jewish traditions and community life.

Her brother, Fred Neil, said Jewish holidays and a large extended family helped shape a Jewish identity that remained important to Sweren throughout her life. The family was affiliated with Beth Tfiloh Congregation and Agudath Achim Congregation.

“It was always a Jewish life,” Neil said.

She attended Western High School, where she met Edgar Sweren on a blind date when she was 16. They married two years later, and remained together for more than seven decades until his death in 2022.

Their early years required sacrifice. While Edgar attended the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, and later completed orthodontic training at Columbia University, Betty taught in Baltimore City Public Schools and helped support the growing family of four children.

“Mom used her salary as a Baltimore City Public School teacher so my dad could be the first in his family to go to college,” said her daughter, Maralee Clark.

Clark said the values that later shaped the couple’s philanthropy grew from their own experiences. “Growing up in the Depression, mom and dad truly valued education and shared a passion for helping students succeed by providing financial and mentoring resources,” she said.

After earning degrees from Goucher College and Johns Hopkins University, Sweren assisted in her husband’s orthodontic practice, taught college courses and became deeply involved in Baltimore’s cultural community.

A turning point came when she enrolled in a calligraphy class taught by renowned British calligrapher Donald Jackson, who often stayed at her house. What began as an interest in lettering evolved into a lifelong fascination with artists’ books, works in which design, typography, binding and materials become part of the artistic expression. Sweren became a recognized book artist in her own right, creating artists’ books that were exhibited and collected by major institutions.

Sweren also authored children’s books promoting dental health. The books were printed in braille and are housed in the library of the American Dental Association.

Over time, she and Edgar assembled a collection of 1,000 artists’ books and related materials. Portions of the collection were later donated to Goucher College and Johns Hopkins University.

Sweren frequently welcomed students into her home library. Magnuson regularly brought Goucher classes to visit.

“I think she wanted students to appreciate the beauty of the book and share her enthusiasm,” Magnuson said.

Phyllis Berger, who taught artists’ book courses with Sweren at Johns Hopkins University for a decade, said students were immediately drawn to her.

“She was just fabulous with students,” Berger said. “They absolutely adored her.”

“She understood how images and text work together,” Berger added. “We were all constantly learning new things from her.”

Books and education also shaped the couple’s philanthropy. In 2012, they established the Applestein-Sweren Book Collecting Prize at Goucher College, encouraging students to build personal libraries and preserve collections of books and related historical materials. They later helped establish the Sweren Wogan Institute for the Study of the Book, named in part for their late daughter, Marcie Sweren Wogan.

The couple also supported Johns Hopkins University, the University of Maryland School of Dentistry and numerous organizations throughout Baltimore. They established a sustaining fund for orthodontics at the dental school, and the university’s orthodontics clinic was later named in their honor.

“Education was really at the center of everything they supported,” said her son, Bennett Sweren.

Jewish traditions remained important throughout her life. Clark said Sweren continued using Yiddish expressions and cherished holiday celebrations with her extended family.

The family belonged to Har Sinai Congregation, then located on Park Heights Avenue, where her children attended Sunday school. The Swerens later belonged to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation.

Their commitment to Baltimore Center Stage was especially significant. Sweren was a founding member of the theater and later served for many years on its board.

David Kanter, a former executive director of Baltimore Center Stage, credited Sweren with helping shape the city’s cultural life.

“I doubt the theater would have survived the early years without her,” he said. “She made so much possible in Baltimore and carried such passion for beauty, education and bringing people together.”

The same generosity that made Sweren a mentor to students and artists also shaped her family life. Relatives said she remained deeply engaged with her children, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Former student and 2019 Applestein-Sweren Book Collecting Prize winner Ruut DeMeo said Sweren’s influence extended far beyond the classroom.

“She was a genuine supporter of artists. Truly a champion,” DeMeo said. “I got so much more than a prize. I made friends who inspired me for life.”

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance obituary writer. She welcomes suggestions for individuals who had meaningful ties to the Baltimore Jewish community. Email [email protected].