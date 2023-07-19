On July 6, Betty S. Loeb (née Segal) of New Market at 83. She is survived by husband Bernard S. Loeb; children David Loeb (Lauren Wendt) and Dana (Scott) Holman; and grandchildren Matthew Loeb, Ezra Loeb, Talia Loeb, Michael Holman and Jason Holman. She was predeceased by parents Michael and Edith Segal. She was a loving mother, wife and grandmother. She was a very decent, caring human being and a huge Penn State fan.

Contributions may be sent to Congregation Kol Ami of Frederick, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick, MD 21703.