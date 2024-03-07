On Feb. 27, Betty Shulman (née Hoffman) of Towson at 103. She is survived by children Phyllis (Dr. Donald) Rice and Dr. Mark (Judi) Shulman; grandchildren Ben (Dana) Rice, Joshua (Carolina) Rice, Dr. Peter (Dr. Trysa) Shulman and Dr. Matthew Shulman; and great-grandchildren Lia Rice, Lucia Rice, Jacob Rice, Luca Rice, Malachai Shulman and Josiah Shulman. She was predeceased by husband Eli M. Shulman; siblings June Roth, William Hoffman and Frances Fleshin; and parents Emil and Florence Hoffman.

Contributions may be sent to Yiddish Book Club, online at yiddishbookcenter.org or to the charity of your choice.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel