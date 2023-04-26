On April 12, Bettye Fassberg Kohn of Baltimore at 97. She is survived by children Iris Beyer and Nelson (Randi) Kohn and granddaughter Elyse (Sam) Laakso. She was predeceased by husband Dr. Walter Kohn; brother Jack Fassberg; and parents Isaac and Erna Fassberg. She radiated joy and zest for life, but that was not because her life was easy. She was a Holocaust survivor; she was forced from her home in Germany at a young age. She was a petite woman, but became larger than life. The world is definitely a little less bright and a little bit quieter without her in it.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.