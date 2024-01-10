On Dec. 22, Beverly A. Lesnick (née Bergner) of Pikesville at 92. She is survived by children Joanie Lesnick, Steve (Tanya Cole) Lesnick and Marcie Lesnick; grandchildren Emma and Molly Lesnick; sisters-in-law Molly Bereson and Lynne Bergner; and grand-dogs Dudley, Milo, and Willow. She was predeceased by husband Stanley S. Lesnick; brother Samuel Bergner; and parents Jeanette and William Bergner. She was loved by many for her strength, determination, courage and sense of style. Her children thought she was incredible over the past year and had an amazing perspective on life.

Contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association Greater Maryland Chapter, 502 Washington Ave., Suite 300, Towson, MD 21204.