Beverly B. Moses (nee Burman), of Baltimore, passed away on May 1 at the age of 95. She is survived by her children, Carolyn Moses Frank, Jerold Moses (Sue Wilkins), and Ellen Moses; grandchildren, Sarah Moses, Cameron Frank, Ari Moses, Eli Moses (Anna Rothenberg), Zev Moses, and Victoria Frank. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Herbert D. Moses; her brother, Maurice Burman, and her parents, Rose and Oscar Burman. Beverly spent all of her early years in Baltimore City, and attended Western High School. She graduated from Towson State Teacher’s College in 1952, after marrying her husband Herb in her junior year. Upon graduating, Beverly taught in Baltimore City schools for two years. Beverly and Herb then settled in Pikesville to raise their three children. While her children were growing up, Beverly was very active in Amity Guild and was a past president of the charitable organization. Once her children started attending college, she obtained her master’s degree in special education and began teaching in Baltimore County elementary schools. For over twenty years, Beverly taught young children who required special education services. She was a dedicated teacher, beloved by the students, their parents, the administrations, and her coworkers. After retiring, she and Herb spent many wonderful years in Florida. Unfortunately, her husband passed away in 2001. Beverly returned to Maryland in 2016 to be near her children and grandchildren, residing in the wonderful North Oaks community for ten years. During her long life of 95 years, Beverly’s kindness, intelligence, and generous nature impacted everyone she met.