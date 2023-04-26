On April 16, Beverly Garber London of Pikesville at 76. She is survived by husband Jeffrey London; children Frank (Dara) London and Stacey (Brett) Dorman; grandchildren Sophie London and Logan Dorman; sister-in-law Frona Pazornik; and her niece and nephew Sheri (Ken) Goldscher and David Pazornik. She was predeceased by parents Frank and Dorothy Garber; brother Murray Garber; and mother and father-in-law Helen and Nelson London.

Contributions may be sent to American Heart Association 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 or the charity of your choice.