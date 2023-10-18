On Oct. 4, Beverly Kohn (née Alper) of Baltimore at 95. She is survived by children Rhona (Julian) Sober and Barry (Stacy) Kohn; grandchildren Lisa Carmichael, Eric Sober (Claudia Mixco), Dustin Kohn and Ryan (Nina) Sober; and great-grandchildren Gavin Carmichael, Alexandra Carmichael, Asher Kohn, Macy Sober, Joshua Sober, Ethan Sober, Christopher Amaya and Gabriella Amaya. She was predeceased by husband of 60 years Alvin Kohn; sister Harriet (George) Baylin; great-granddaughter Melanie Jill Sober; and parents Mae and Louis Alper.

Contributions may be sent to Beth El Congregation or the Maryland Zoo

in Baltimore.