On February 11, Beverly Lois Share (née Mensh) of Baltimore at 92. She is survived by her son Mike; daughter-in-law Susan; and granddaughter Melanie (Chuck). She was predeceased by her husband Jack; brother David; and most tragically daughter Stephanie. She was born in Baltimore on August 4, 1930 to Manny and Kathryn Mensh. A 1948 graduate of Forest Park High School, she worked in the Baltimore County Public School system until her retirement in 1995. She enjoyed writing, was a passionate Scrabble and Words with Friends player and greatly enjoyed her annual Ocean City vacation with family and close friends. We will miss her greatly.

Contributions may be made to: Gilchrist, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031; or to a charity of your choice.