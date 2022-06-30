On June 10, Beverly Schwartz Wall of Bethesda at 89. She is survived by children Marc Wall and Shelley (Sanford) Reback; grandchildren Dana Reback and Samantha Reback; and nieces Marsha (Douglas) Marcus and Frada Wall. She was predeceased by husband George Harry Wall and brother Jerome Schwartz.

Contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Special Olympics, Attn: Web Gifts, 1133 19th St. NW, 12 Floor, Washington, D.C. 20036; or the Helping Up Mission, 1029 E. Baltimore St., Baltimore, MD 21202.