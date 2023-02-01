On January 6, Blanche Wetstein (née Shapiro) of Baltimore at 89. She is survived by her children, Marsha (Chazzan Yaakov) Motzen, Rachel (Daniel) Tunkel and Yossi (Sara Lea) Wetstein; her brother, Jay (Rivki) Shapiro; her grandchildren, Yoni (Elana) Greenberg, Eli (Sara) Greenberg, Pacey Wetstein, Rosa (Ari) Bennett, Miriam Wetstein and Dovid Wetstein; as well as many great-grandchildren.

Blanche was predeceased by her husband, Solomon Wetstein; and her parents, Sadie and Joseph Shapiro.

Contributions in her memory may be made to: Bikur Cholim of Baltimore, 2833 Smith Ave., Apt. #242, Pikesville, MD 21209.