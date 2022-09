On August 27, Blooma Judith Marcus of Baltimore at 99. She is survived by children Elaine (Michael) Lowenstein, Joel (Helen) Marcus, and Aaron (Nancy) Marcus; grandchildren Robby (Masha) Lowenstein, David (Mandi) Lowenstein, and Jonathan, Daniel, Jeremy (Alex), and Jennifer Marcus; and six great-grandchildren, Shana, Elie, Tzophie, Kira, Nani, & Mimi Lowenstein. She was predeceased by husband Philip S. Marcus.

Contributions in Mrs. Marcus’ memory may be sent to Hatzalah, Bikur Cholim, or Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund.