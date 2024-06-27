On June 10, Boomer Kennedy of Baltimore at 67. She mastered everything from car mechanics to fancy pastries. For 20 years she ran her own auto repair shop, Chicago Auto, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where she was a groundbreaking and celebrated woman entrepreneur. In the 2000s she exchanged her wrenches for a chef’s toque, attending the Culinary Institute of America and working as a pastry chef at the world-renowned French Laundry. She later moved to Albuquerque and then Santa Fe, New Mexico, where she ran a frame store with her beloved partner, Martha. Most recently, she had been living in Baltimore, serving as unofficial mayor of the Patterson Park Community Garden, treating all passing dogs and people to cookies and good conversation.

Contributions may be sent to Friends of Patterson Park, 27 S. Patterson Park Ave., Baltimore, MD 21231.