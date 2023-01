On December 14, Boris Rudich of Owings Mills at 89. He is survived by daughter Debbie (Robert) Schwartz; and grandchildren Stephanie Schwartz and Sami Schwartz (Jeff Solof). Boris was predeceased by his wife, Irma Rudich (née Baumann); brother Daniel Rudich; and his parents, Gertrude and Max Rudich.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.