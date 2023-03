On February 7, Boris Shirkin of Baltimore at 85. He is survived by his wife Sidy Shirkin; children Michael (Dr. Yelena) Shirkin and Dr. Mila Karev; sister Faina (Lev) Sigal; and grandchildren Phillip Shirkin, Selena Shirkin, Yuri Karev, Alex Karev and Mark Karev. He was predeceased by his son-in-law Dr. Sergey Karev.

