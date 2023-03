On March 1, Boris Sverdlov of Baltimore at 94. He is survived by son Mikhail (Svetlana) Sverdlov; sister Meri Sverdlova; granddaughter Olga (Felix) Yelovich; and great-grandchildren Stella and Alan Yelovich. He was predeceased by wife Galina Sverdlova.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel