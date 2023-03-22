Brian Dunie Koman

By
JT Staff
-
0

On March 7, Brian Dunie Koman of Nottingham at 74. He is survived by wife Debbie Koman (née Kempler); children Stefanie (Mike) Cavaselis, Stacie (Paul) Handakas and Scott (Stacie) Koppel; siblings Harris (Karen) Koman and Martie Koman; and grandchildren Makayla Cavaselis, Camryn Cavaselis, Sophia Handakas, Gabby Koppel and Dylan Koppel. He was predeceased by daughter Allison Koppel and parents Elsie and Benjamin Koman.

Contributions may be sent to Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.

