On January 26, Brian Gordon Honick of Catonsville at 61. He is survived by his mother, Helena Honick (née Magaziner); siblings Lisa Honick and Barbara Collurafici, Debra Honick, David Honick and Jamie Bluefeld Honick, and Cortney Bluefeld Sevel; uncle Ron (Beth) Magaziner; nieces and nephews Hannah Honick, Benjamin Honick and Noah Honick. He was predeceased by his father, Dr. Lawrence Honick; and grandparents Millie and Dan Honick, and Minnie and Gilbert Magaziner.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, N.Y. 10598; or American Heart Association, 300 Fifth Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.