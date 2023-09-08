Bringing the High Holidays to Jews Behind Bars

Preparing for the High Holidays requires a certain degree of creativity when the population you serve is in one of the most restrictive environments possible.

As preparations for Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Sukkot are underway in the Jewish community at large, some rabbis, like Rabbi Sholom Reindorp, are brainstorming ways to bring the High Holidays to Jews behind bars.

Reindorp is the executive director of Jewish Incarcerated Family Services.

JIFS is a Maryland nonprofit based in Pikesville that supports incarcerated people and their families throughout their involvement with the criminal justice system — from the pretrial stage to reentry and reintegration.

Reindorp said that JIFS tries to arrange services for people who are incarcerated on Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Sukkot.

“In some cases it’s easier than others because, you know, facilities are very short-staffed and every special service or change from the norm is a big deal for them logistically,” Reindorp said.

JIFS arranges for volunteers to go in and conduct services, but that can be a challenge for Orthodox people, as they are unable to travel on the holidays.

“What we would do is in a few facilities we have an RV stationed outside throughout the duration of the holiday and that’s where the volunteer would stay,” Reindorp said.

One of the projects JIFS is taking on this year is making a sukkah on wheels on the back of a pickup truck, which Reindorp said will be driven from facility to facility.

“That will at least give the individuals the time to be in a short oasis, of being able to sit in the sukkah and do that special mitzvah for a little bit,” Reindorp said.

Reindorp primarily works with a few different populations. This includes incarcerated individuals in federal, state and county facilities across Maryland, as well as with juveniles and the Department of Juvenile Services, people in rehabilitation facilities and people in psychiatric hospitals. Reindorp’s work involves providing one-on-one counseling and advocating for incarcerated people’s rights and needs, both religious and humanitarian.

Advocating for an incarcerated person’s needs can take many forms. Reindorp shared a current experience of advocating for a young man with a mental health issue. The courts had already approved for the man to be transferred to the Department of Health, to a psychiatric hospital where he would be able to receive the services he needs. However, the hospitals have a long waitlist due to a shortage of beds.

“I’m currently working on advocating with the Department of Health to have them bumped up the list to get them the services they need sooner, because unfortunately, when people are inside a detention center, they’re not getting the medication and interventions they need. Often people end up going further and further into a state of psychosis as time goes on and the detention centers aren’t necessarily updating the Department of Health with where a person stands in terms of how big their need is in relation to others,” Reindorp said. “I, as someone who goes and visits these people on a regular basis, am able to see the decline and able to be a voice to advocate for them to get transferred sooner.”

Incarceration can also create challenges for Jews who keep kosher.

“If a facility says they can’t meet that need, we would push as much as we can and demonstrate how this is a right guaranteed by the Constitution, for a person to be able to have their religious needs met,” Reindorp said.

Supporting families is another part of what Reindorp and others at JIFS do every day.

“We work with the families, providing support and emotional assistance in going through their journey and their struggle of trying to maintain the relationship with their loved one and get by throughout the difficult time in which their loved one is incarcerated,” Reindorp said.

Family support often involves support groups, which provide families with a community that has a firsthand understanding of what they’re experiencing.

Another way JIFS lends a hand is by helping the formerly incarcerated navigate reentry. According to The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, nearly 700,000 people are released from American prisons every year. These people face many barriers to reentering society, Reindorp said.

These barriers include social isolation, changes in technology, finding employment and transportation, among other hurdles. Without proper assistance, these barriers can push people toward recidivism.

Almost 44% of those released return to prison within the first year of release, according to the National Institute of Justice, the development and evaluation agency of the U.S. Department of Justice. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a lack of resources or connections to resources is a major contributor to recidivism.

In addition, Reindorp said, JIFS promotes justice reform to “make a more wholesome and helpful system, from sentencing to how people are treated once they’re inside.”