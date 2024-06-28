Bruce Hoffberger Takes off as New Board Chair at The Associated

In addition to his work in finance, Bruce S. Hoffberger is a hobby pilot. He owns a private plane and has been flying for the past 20 years out of Martin State Airport.

“It’s just wonderful to fly around and see the lovely state of Maryland from the sky,” he said in an interview with the Baltimore Jewish Times. “It’s very engaging, but it can be challenging at times. You have to watch for the weather, for other aircraft and which way the wind is blowing, because your airplane is lighter than your car.”

Now, Hoffberger is setting off on a new journey — becoming the new chair of the board at The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore. The 76-year-old Pikesville resident and Beth El Congregation member, who has been involved in local Jewish community institutions since the 1970s, will be replacing current chair Yehuda Neuberger. Neuberger served as the board chair from July 2022 through 2024.

A Pikesville native and University of Maryland, College Park alum, Hoffberger participated in the National Young Leadership Program in 1977. From there, he went on to serve as president of the JCC of Greater Baltimore, treasurer of the Jewish Museum of Maryland and chair of The Associated’s audit committee.

Outside of Jewish life, Hoffberger spent nearly 16 years as the chief financial officer of the National Aquarium. When he retired in 2016, he started his own financial consulting firm, Hoffberger Consulting, LLC.

“I’m a numbers guy,” he noted.

Hoffberger’s most notable achievement before becoming board chair of The Associated, he said, is bringing the Maccabi Games to Baltimore. In 1992, 10 years after the games were first created, they were held in Baltimore and drew in a crowd of over 2,600 Jewish athletes, according to a Baltimore Sun article published shortly after.

Previously, Hoffberger was also a campaign chair for The Associated. During the 2005-2006 fiscal year, he and his co-chair raised over $30 million, a record-breaking amount of money at the time.

Hoffberger currently serves as chair of community planning & allocations at The Associated, a position he was approached about by former president Marc Terrill.

“Around two and a half years ago, Marc Terrill asked me to meet him for coffee. He said he was aware of my extensive involvement with The Associated network, and he asked me to parlay that into the organization’s upcoming needs,” Hoffberger recalled. “He shared with me that he was retiring, which I was totally unaware of prior. He wanted me to use some of my experience to keep The Associated on track while he searched for a replacement and we moved our headquarters from Mount Royal to Park Heights Avenue.”

One of the areas Hoffberger plans to focus on during his time as board chair is wellness in the Jewish community. This extends from mental health services to financial assistance and recreation-based offerings. It’s a subject he spoke about at The Associated’s annual meeting on Wednesday, June 26.

“We’re here today to make sure every single person in our community has the opportunity to reach their full potential, from the student with learning disabilities to the mother who’s escaped her abusive marriage to the widower looking for social connections. Our Associated network brings hope,” he said during his speech at the annual meeting. “Every day, our incredible network of dedicated professionals works from 9 to 5 and around the clock to bring home and implement solutions that strengthen our community.”

Hoffberger is working closely with Andrew Cushnir, The Associated’s new president, to help Cushnir make a smooth transition into his role. He is also focused on selecting a new chief development officer — The Associated’s former chief development officer, Leslie Pomerantz, left the organization and is now working at its umbrella organization, the Jewish Federations of North America.

Combating antisemitism in the public space is another major responsibility that Hoffberger is preparing to take on. One of his plans is to help spread Holocaust education, making it more accessible to a wider audience and utilizing remaining Holocaust survivors.

“We’re losing our Holocaust survivors daily,” he explained. “We’re trying to use the cohort of remaining survivors and their relatives to really stimulate and help people understand what it was like, and what antisemitism truly means.”

Additionally, The Associated is planning to reinstate its Antisemitism Task Force, a process that Hoffberger is also involved in.

And Hoffberger hopes to keep an eye on one of The Associated’s most important communities: its donors.

“A lot of our donors, especially my age or older, have moved or passed away. We want to keep an eye on the number of our donors, the quality of their gifts, and make sure we provide them opportunities to participate with The Associated above and beyond the annual campaign,” he said. “We’re just trying to understand what their needs are and what choices they’re considering.”