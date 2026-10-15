D’var Torah: Building Strong Relationships With God and Each Other

Sydney Brook

This week’s Torah portion is Noach: Genesis 6:9 — 11:32

In this week’s Torah portion, God is going to send a flood upon the Earth to start a new world. God tells Noah to go and collect one pair of each of the animals in the world, female and male, to save from the flood. Noah builds an ark for himself, his family and these pairs of animals.

Something that interested me in this parsha is that in the very first verse it says that Noah “walked with God.” According to the Eitz Chaim commentary, this means he had a close intimacy with God. The haftorah portion, which is from the Book of Isaiah, also talks about having a close relationship with God. It says, “Nor my covenant of friendship be shaken — said God, who takes you back in love” (Isaiah 54:10).

This shows God has “a friendship that will not be shaken” with the Israelites. Most people wouldn’t think God could be your friend, but I think He does act like one. He doesn’t meet us and introduce himself like human friends, but He does listen to us, which real friends do. God helps us; He freed us from Egypt, split the sea and navigated us through the desert. If God didn’t care about us, He would never have done all of that. In another part of the Torah, it even talks about God speaking to Moses as a friend. I think this means that God was telling something to Moses and listening to his thoughts, just like a friend would do.

Jews discovered a long time ago that God is not just power — He is also a friend. Judaism is not about us being lonely, it is about our relationships, between God and us, us and our family, us and our friends, and us and humankind. Paulo Coelho, a world-renowned Brazilian novelist and lyricist, said, “Friendship isn’t a big thing — it’s a million little things.” For example, when your friend checks up on you when you are having a bad day or celebrates your achievements when you’re having a good one. God does little things for us that we don’t even know, like listening to our prayers in synagogue or giving us comfort when we don’t even notice it.

Just like Isaiah said, God truly has a covenant of friendship with us. In my personal life, friendship also plays a key role. One example of friendship in my life is sports. Most of the sports that I play rely on teamwork, which eventually creates friendships that last a long time. Being a part of many team sports is important to me because I feel so supported by my teammates.

When I make a mistake, my teammates tell me how to improve and encourage me to try again. When I do something right, my teammates congratulate me. For a teammate that just joined, I try to use the skills I know to help them reach their full potential. This is why I chose to volunteer for Leveling the Playing Field to collect new or gently used sports equipment for teams and players who can’t afford it. At Northrop Realty in Quarry Lake, there is a collection box with this information on it. The box will be there through Oct. 18.

Sports and giving back to the community are two ways I build relationships with others. You can also build relationships through school, work, religious life, volunteering and more. In this week’s Torah portion and haftorah, Noah walked with God and Isaiah talked about God’s covenant of friendship. We should also find ways to build strong relationships with God and with each other.

Sydney Brook is a seventh-grade student at Krieger Schechter Day School.