On April 19, Byron Jamal Mckenney Powell of Baltimore at 34. He is survived by daughter Mila Mckenney-Powell; parents Desiree Mckenney-Robinson and Phillip Robinson, Nathaniel Powell Jr and his wife Lena Powell; great-grandmother Inez Wilson; grandparents Effie Powell, Nathaniel Powell Sr, Charlotte Jackson and Clarence Jones; siblings Yosiah Robinson, Yeriah Robinson, Tobiah Robinson, Kayla Hilton and Jasper Powell; uncles and aunts Malcolm Powell, Mark Jones, Rashad McKenney, Sabrina Mckenney and Juan Robinson; cousins Ryan Randolph, Rasi Randolph, Sabrina McKenney, Kaya Adams, Shamarah Jones and Shariah Jones; and longtime partner Ciara Brown. He was predeceased by grandparents James Mckenney and Paula Jones and aunt Tonya Mckenney-Adam. He was a beautiful spirit and full of life. He was loving, funny, intelligent and generous. His charisma and charm could win over anyone that he encountered. He was loved by many, as he loved many. He was proud of his hometown and had an immense passion for the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles. He enjoyed playing basketball, watching sports, gaming, collecting Funko Pops and anything Star Wars. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was always a source of positivity and a good laugh. His family, friends and loved ones will truly miss him more than words can express.

Contributions may be sent to Hebrew Free Burial Society, 300 Red Brook Blvd., Suite 200, Owings Mills, MD 21117.