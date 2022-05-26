Calendar – May 29-June 2

Sunday, May 29

Jewish Matryoshka Project: Theatrical Trip to Israel

The Macks Center for Jewish Education and Ariel Center invite Russian-speaking families on a theatrical tour of Israel with director Natasha Mirniy of Happy Theater. We will explore the most popular Israeli travel destinations through classic theater games. The class is based on the PJ Library book, “Shalom Everybodeee: Grover’s Adventures in Israel.” This class is in Russian, suitable for children 4-12 yearsold and their families. Noon-1:30 p.m.; Ariel Center, 6701 Old Pimlico Road, Baltimore; free; register here.

Tuesday, May 31

Fundraiser for MMCF at Happy Glaze

Fundraiser for Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation. Choose a ceramic piece and enjoy two hours to design and paint (and kibbitz). A time to get together with friends and family, to relax and have fun. Once your piece has been glazed by you, Happy Glaze staff will fire it and let MMCF know when they are ready to be picked up. Should you choose a piece over $12 value, you will be responsible for the difference in price. Kosher refreshments will be provided. 6-8 p.m.; Weinberg Park Heights JCC, 5700 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore; $25 per person; RSVP to Linda Barton at 443-870-3487 or mildredmindellcancerfoundation@gmail.com.

Tuesday, May 31

From Charm City to the National Stage: A Conversation with Baltimore Brothers Chanan and Noam Weissman

In recognition of Jewish Heritage Month, please join The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore in person for a community celebration and candid conversation about the future of American Jewry with Baltimore brothers Chanan Weissman, White House liaison to the Jewish community, and Noam Weissman, executive vice president of OpenDor Media. Moderated by Beth H. Goldsmith, chair of the board, The Associated. Honoring outgoing Insight Israel Forum Co-Chairs Lisa Abrams, M.D., Atara Frankel and Will Minkin, who have served since the forum’s inception in 2019. In-person space is limited and available on a first-come-first-serve basis. In preparation for the panel discussion, please feel free to email any questions for Noam and Chanan Weissman to Sarah Jacobs at sjacobs@associated.org. 6-8 p.m.; Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore; free; register here.

Wednesday, June 1

Engaging and Retaining Your Remote Workforce

As a proud partner of Project EM, The Ignite Career Center of Jewish Community Services invites human resource professionals, hiring managers and business owners to learn how flexible workforce models can increase productivity, profitability and employee satisfaction. Discover how to avoid potential pitfalls and get practical tips and tools to help you effectively manage and retain a successful work team. Noon-1 p.m.; online; free; register here.

Thursday, June 2

Art and Anti-Semitism

Antisemitism has been expressed in visual art since the early Middle Ages. Join The Gordon Center and a professional guide and lecturer for a repeat of this thought-provoking lecture that was a smash in February. Presented in partnership with The Osher Marin JCC and the National JCC Adult & Senior Alliance. Register by May 31 for early bird pricing. 2-3:30 p.m.; online; $12.50 for early bird tickets, $15 for regular tickets; register here.