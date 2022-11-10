Calendar: November 11–20

Nov. 13

Celebrating Interfaith Families

Join Oseh Shalom Synagogue in Laurel, Md., for a celebration of interfaith families. Adults will have the opportunity to engage in music, discussion, community-building and Jewish text study centered on celebrating diversity. Children will get to hear a story about interfaith life and participate in an art project. A family lunch at 11:45 a.m. precedes this free program, which runs from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrating-interfaith-families-tickets-446145482147?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Nov. 13 – Feb. 5

‘Power of Protest: The Movement to Free Soviet Jews’

“The Power of Protest” exhibit originally created by the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia is coming to the Jewish Museum of Maryland at 15 Lloyd St. in Baltimore. The panel exhibition showcases American efforts in the late 1960s through 1990 in freeing Soviet refuseniks. The exhibit opens at 10 a.m. on Sundays and at noon on other days, and closes at 4 p.m.

Price: $4 children, $6 students, $8 seniors, $10 general. For more information, email:

jfeldman@jewishmuseummd.org.

Nov. 15

What Happened and What’s Next in Israeli Politics

Join Americans for Ben-Gurion University and the Baltimore Jewish Council with Professor Guy Ben-Porat for insight into and discussion on the Nov. 1 Israeli election results. Ben-Porat is the chairman of the Department of Politics and Government at Ben-Gurion University. This free event is available both online and in person, and takes place from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It will cover the winning and losing Israeli parties and leaders; what the next governing coalition will look like; and the vote tallies on the domestic and international levels. Register online at: https://events.idonate.com/israelelectionrecap.

Nov. 17

Mastering Your Emotions With JCS

Jewish Community Services Health and Wellness Educators will host an interactive Zoom session from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The program will focus on principles of emotional intelligence for individuals to use to withstand periods of uncertainty or instability. Attendees will be guided through exploring ways to regulate their emotions, explore resiliency and mindfulness, and learn how to master self-empowerment. There is no cost to participate. Register online at:

https://jcsbalt.org/mastering-emotions/.

Nov. 11 & 18, Thursdays

Food Bank Drop-Off at Roland Park Community Center

The Roland Park Community Center at 5802 Roland Ave. in Baltimore is working with the Maryland Food Bank to collect food for two Thursdays this month. The kitchen will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., collecting donated canned and nonperishable goods.

A list of most-needed items is available at: https://rolandparkcc.org/events/y6yjbsbtbjj47wc-slrlb-e9fkl-43jn9-6l7za-c5765-7rc4f-m3z53-7bfc9-ww63t-ftyce-m7crp-knkzr-6atrr-l6k9b-nnndk-5fzfd.

Nov. 20

‘Voices of the heart’: A musical Tribute

Beth Tfiloh Congregation in Pikesville will host a musical tribute on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. to Cantor Avi Albrecht, who is retiring. A gala dessert reception will follow. All proceeds will benefit the building of a new ICU at Laniado Hospital in Netanya, Israel. Masked seating is available. To register and for more information, call Sheila Mentz at 410-484-8215 or email her at: morahsheila@aol.com.