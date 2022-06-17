Candidates Carnival offers opportunity for conversation with candidates

Baltimore Jewish Council, in collaboration with Jews United for Justice, will be holding its Candidates Carnival event on June 30. Taking place at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation from 5:30-7 p.m., the event will give residents an opportunity to meet with candidates in the upcoming district elections and ask them questions about their policies.

The event is especially targeted toward voters in state districts 11, 40, 41, 43 and 46, as candidates from those districts will be attending. Sarah Mersky Miicke, the event organizer and BJC deputy director, said that it is a great opportunity for voters to personally meet with candidates in an informal environment.

“It’s a really great and informal event,” Miicke said. “We do lots of different forums and curated meet and greets, but this is the most informal way for a person to go up to a candidate running in their district and ask them any questions about their candidacy and policies.”

BJC and JUFJ did their first Candidates Carnival in 2018 for the last district election. While they have previously held events featuring electoral candidates, such as U.S. senatorial debates and featuring candidates at their local board meetings, their Candidates Carnivals are noteworthy for their more casual nature.

Miicke said that this Candidates Carnival is especially important due to recent redistricting policies implemented in some of the featured districts. Districts 11 and 43 have become split districts since the last carnival in 2018, and District 46 now has an open seat because Del. Brooke Learman is running for comptroller.

“There’s a lot of open seats; there’s a lot of candidates who may be new to you because of redistricting. Our event is a great way to meet all of those candidates,” Miicke said. “We try to keep the Jewish community as informed as possible during election season.”

The event’s hosts request that guests be vaccinated for COVID-19, and masks will be required. Registration to attend is currently open at baltjc.org/event/candidates-carnival.