On September 21, Captain Alan M. Grinspoon of Columbia at 79. He is survived by wife Jean Grinspoon (Guthrie); children Beth Grinspoon and Jamie Cermak, and Mark and Ariel Grinspoon; brother Les Grinspoon and wife Chickie; and grandchildren Keegan, Kaila, Charlie Belle and Harrison. He was loved by countless friends and family, who referred to him as Pop Pop or “Big Al.”

The Captain lived for his family, his friends and his country. His military service in both the Army and the Navy are proof of his valor and dedication. He served active duty in Vietnam, Desert Storm and Desert Shield, receiving a Bronze Star for his heroic achievements. He will always be a hero through the eyes of anyone who knew him. He will be fiercely missed as the commander of our fleet.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 (support.woundedwarriorproject.org); Jewish War Veterans, 1811 R Street NW, Washington, D.C, 20009 (www.jwv.org); or American Legion Post 300, 5456 Hound Hill Court, Columbia, MD 21045.