Car parade and menorah-lighting

Light shone through the darkness on the fourth night of Chanukah, Dec. 21, when more then 100 menorah-topped vehicles, accompanied by police, took part in the annual Chabad Centers of Baltimore Chanukah Menorah Parade. At right: Rabbi Shmulik Raices of Chabad of Park Heights, and to his left, Rabbi Chesky Tenenbaum of the Jewish Uniformed Service Association-Chabad, and his son, Yitzy. Fifth from right is Andrea Bylen, Captain of the Baltimore County Police Pikesville Precinct, with members of the Baltimore County Police and Fire Department during the menorah-lightning and concert at Quarry Lake. As many as 1,000 people attended, and enjoyed a fire show and a concert by Eli Atias, along with the menorah-lighting. The events were organized by Chabad of Maryland, Chabad of Park Heights and Jewish Uniformed Service Association-Chabad.