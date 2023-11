On Oct. 13, Carol Joy Spiegel (née Sachs) of Palm Beach, Florida, at 96. She is survived by children Rabbi Richard (Linda) Spiegel, Dr. Robert (Ellen) Spiegel and David (Beth) Spiegel and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Dr. George Spiegel; son Ronald Spiegel; brother Leonard (Marla) Sachs; and parents Bertha and Simon Sachs.

Contributions may be sent to Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, P.O. Box 21571, Pikesville, MD 21282.