On March 6, Carol M. Marks (née Finestone) of Owings Mills at 86. She is survived by children Jamie Marks (Britt von Thaden), Jonathan Marks and Adam (Laina) Marks; grandchildren Madison Marks, Luka Marks, Gabriel Marks, Zachary Marks and Hannah Marks. She was predeceased by parents Jules and Bertha Finestone.

Contributions may be sent to Alley Cat Rescue, Inc. P O Box 585, Mount Rainier, MD 20712.