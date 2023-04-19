On April 8, Carole Ellin (née Beerman) of Towson at 88. She is survived by children Katherine Ellin (Gilead Tadmor), Nan Ellin and Robert Ellin (Lisa Bennett); grandchildren David Tobias, Theodora Ellin Ballew, Alexandra Ellin and Matthew Ellin; and former daughter-in-law Simone Ellin. She was predeceased by husband Morton Ellin and parents Madeline and Martin Beerman. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a proud graduate of Goucher College, a counselor at the Cathedral School, a program director at Goucher College, on the development team at Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health and a longtime docent at the Baltimore Museum of Art. With her beloved husband of 66 years, Morton Ellin, she enjoyed a good life filled with family, friends, travel, art, music, dance and much fun, laughter and love. She had a great sense of style and a great sense of humor. She loved art and, until the end, she found enormous pleasure in looking at beauty — beautiful art and beautiful nature. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.

Contributions may be sent to Goucher College, 1021 Dulaney Valley Road, Baltimore, MD 21204, or to Edenwald Scholarship Fund, 800 Southerly Road, Towson, MD, 21286.