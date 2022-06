On June 7, Carole Helena Goodman of Baltimore at 91. She is survived by children Cindy Bree, Elyse (Joel) Rosen and Jonathan (Martha) Goodman; she is also survived by many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by sister Beverly Cohen; son-in-law Joel Bree; and parents Herman and Rose Friedman.

Contributions may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, 115 Sudbrook Lane, Suite E, Baltimore, MD 21208.