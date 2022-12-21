On November 24, Carolyn Purisch (née Weiss) of Baltimore at 89. She is survived by children Irma Purisch (Marc Fine), Daniel Purisch and Jonas Purisch (Alissa); and grandchildren Jordin Purisch, Mya, Ethan and Zoe. Carolyn was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Moyses Purisch; brother Coleman (Claire) Weiss; and parents Etta and Phillip Weiss.

Carolyn was a well-traveled and talented teacher. She was as comfortable in the kitchen as she was going to a classical concert. A loving mother, wife and grandmother, she will be sorely missed.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.