On February 7, Catalina Socolovsky (née Cesleris) of Baltimore at 90. She is survived by her son Leon David (Michele) Socolovsky; brother Jacob Cesleris; grandchildren Debora Artigas, Dante Quinones, David White III, Sara White and Rebecca White; great-grandchildren Joshua Quinones, Benjamin Quinones and Noah Quinones; and nephew Danny (Fran) Alexander. She was predeceased by her husband Pedro Socolovsky; and parents Elias and Judith Cesleris.

Contributions may be sent to: NA’AMAT USA, 6320 Canoga Ave., Suite 270, Woodland Hills, CA 91367.