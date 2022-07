On July 2, Cathy Neuman of Baltimore at 70. She is survived by husband of 45 years Richard D. Gross; children Robert Gross and Allison Gross; sister Tricia Neuman of Washington, D.C.; and three grandchildren Miriam, Isadore and Asher.

Contributions may be sent to the Maryland Food Bank, Attn: Donor Services, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Road, Baltimore, MD 21227.