Celebrate Chanukah in Baltimore with these events

With Chanukah approaching and the pandemic in decline, this may be the perfect time to get back out there for community events, with Baltimore’s synagogues and Jewish institutions ready to provide a wide assortment of holiday festivities for the community.

Sunday, Nov. 21

Hands on Holidays: Chanukah

Hands on Holidays: Chanukah, an event held by the JCC of Greater Baltimore and The Ivy Bookshop, will take place Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. at The Ivy Bookshop. Intended particularly for young children up to age 5, the event will include songs, stories and a special holiday craft at the bookshop’s covered patio. Those interested are encouraged to RSVP to ricohen@jcc.org.

Hands on Hanukkah 2021

Family fun can be found at Temple Isaiah on Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. with their Hands on Hanukkah 2021 event. Done in collaboration with PJ Library of Howard County, this free event promises a sing-a-long and crafts. While currently set to take place on the synagogue’s front lawn, it will be moved indoors should inclement weather strike. Attendees are expected to be masked unless eating or drinking, though COVID-19 policies are subject to change.

Sunday, Nov. 28

FIRED UP! Beth Tfiloh Centennial Chanukah Celebration

FIRED UP! Beth Tfiloh Centennial Chanukah Celebration is Beth Tfiloh Congregation’s 100th Chanukah celebration, taking place on Nov. 28 at 4:45 p.m. at the synagogue. The event will offer live music by the group Six13, Chanukah treats such as sufganiyot and latkes, a fireworks show and the lighting of a giant menorah.

Illumination Celebration: Share the Light

This event, put on by the Gordon Center for Performing Arts, promises fire jugglers, fire breathers, fire hoops and fire swords, all led by fire dancer Brittany Chandler. Illumination Celebration: Share the Light will be free, with food and beverages available for sale. The event will take place at Gordon Outdoors, the outdoor venue in the parking lot of the Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC, on Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. A series of COVID-19 safety protocols, including proof of vaccination, are currently in place at the Gordon Center.

Monday, Nov. 29

Hanukkah Lights Up the Sky

Chizuk Amuno Congregation and Beth El Congregation of Baltimore are partnering for Hanukkah Lights Up the Sky. Taking place at Chizuk Amuno on Nov. 29 at 4:45 p.m., this program will include activities for children, musical performances and refreshments including latkes and sufganiyot. The evening will end with a fireworks display. Admission will be $5 per person, while children 2 and under may attend free of charge.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Chanukah in Nachlaot Live Tour

The Baltimore Zionist District and StandWithUs are holding an online event, Chanukah in Nachlaot Live Tour, on Nov. 30 at 11 a.m., led by StandWithUs Israel Director of Strategic Tourism Yoni Zierler. Participants will get a peek at day-to-day Israeli life as they are taken on a live, filmed tour of Jerusalem’s Nachlaot neighborhood with its colorful alleyways and the stalls of its Machaneh Yehuda Market.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Havdalah & Chanukah Roll & Stroll

Columbia Jewish Congregation’s event, Havdalah & Chanukah Roll & Stroll, is taking place Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. After a Havdalah service and Chanukah candle lighting, attendees can participate in “a short roll on your bike, scooter, wagon or simply stroll with us under the light of our menorah,” according to the synagogue’s website. Snacks and glow sticks will be provided.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Hanukkah Extravaganza

Beth Shalom Congregation will hold its Hanukkah Extravaganza on Dec. 5 at noon at the synagogue. There will be games and food at the event. Admission will be free for Beth Shalom Religious School families and $5 for guests and community members. Organizers are expecting limited availability, and attendees are encouraged to pre-order their food.