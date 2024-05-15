Celebrate Jewish American Heritage Month With These Books for Adults, Teens and Kids

By Baltimore County Public Library Collection Development Department

Baltimore County Public Library invites the community to celebrate Jewish American Heritage Month this May. Delve into a rich tapestry of stories that illuminate the vibrant and diverse contributions of Jewish Americans to our nation’s history and culture. From gripping adult fiction and insightful nonfiction to engaging reads for teens and children, this curated selection of books honors the legacy and achievements of Jewish Americans.

Adult Fiction

“Kissing Kosher” by Jean Meltzer

Avital Cohen is the owner of the bakery Best Babka in Brooklyn. She is on the hunt to find a new employee because her chronic illness is making it hard to get everything done. When Eric Lippmann comes to interview with a fully stacked resume, Avital hires him without knowing he’s been sent by his grandfather to steal a famous recipe. As Eric gets to know Avital, his love for her and her baked goods develops, but will his secrets get in the way of their romance?

“Once More With Feeling” by Elissa Sussman

Kathleen Rosenberg, formerly Katee Rose, embraces a quiet life after her pop star days, until Cal Kirby offers her a chance to shine on Broadway, reigniting old tensions between them. Despite their tumultuous history, Kathleen tentatively agrees to the musical. As rehearsals progress, the lingering chemistry between them resurfaces, raising questions about the wisdom of reigniting past romances.

“Hope” by Adam Ridker

Ridker’s sharp satire delves into the flaws of an affluent Jewish family in Brookline, Massachusetts, where Scott Greenspan, a respected surgeon, and his devoted wife, Deb, lead seemingly perfect lives with their children. However, their facade crumbles when Scott’s deception in a clinical trial is exposed, leading to a family in crisis. Amid the chaos, Scott struggles to salvage his reputation and reunite his fractured family.

Adult Nonfiction

“The Counterfeit Countess: The Jewish Woman Who Rescued Thousands of Poles During the Holocaust” by Elizabeth B. White and Joanna Sliwa

Dr. Janina Mehlberg, a Jewish-Polish mathematician, disguised herself as royalty to save herself and many others throughout World War II. She and her husband became the “Count and Countess Suchodolska” to bring supplies to a concentration camp and deliver critical messages to the Polish resistance. This is another fascinating story of incredible courage shown during the most trying of times.

“The Jewish Holiday Table” by Naama Shefi and the Jewish Food Society With Devra Ferst

Traditional Jewish recipes collected from around the world by the Jewish Food Society, an organization dedicated to preserving Jewish cuisine, with gorgeous photographs and filled with 135 recipes and accompanying stories expressing all the ways we celebrate the holidays.

Teen

“Finally Fitz” by Marisa Kanter

High school junior Ava “Fitz” Fitzgerald has curated a perfect life for herself, both online and off. She’s got the girl, many Insta followers and is set up to become a fashion mogul. When Dani dumps her, Fitz spirals until she reconnects with childhood friend Levi, a perfect foil in her master plan. But when their fake romance turns real, Fitz needs to reconsider everything.

“Wrath Becomes Her” by Aden Polydoros

Vera is a golem, brought into being by her grieving father after she was killed by the Nazis. She was created for one purpose — to get revenge. She reunites with the boy/resistance fighter she loved, but the longer she is on Earth, the more emotions other than vengeance begin to appear. Using Lithuanian and Jewish folklore, this is a deeply original and powerful mix of Jewish history and fantasy storytelling.

Children

“The Jake Show” by Joshua S. Levy

Jake is a TV-obsessed seventh grader who is struggling in the aftermath of his parents’ divorce. Both of his parents are Jewish, but one home is devout, and the other is not. The expectations between the homes leave Jake trying to be who his parents want him to be and imagining he is a different TV character at each house. Will Jake ever get the chance to play the role of himself?

“Rachel Friedman Breaks the Rules” by Sarah Kapit

First in a new chapter book series featuring Rachel Friedman, a silly and sweet young Jewish girl with ADHD who isn’t a fan of following the rules at synagogue or anywhere else. Rachel makes a deal with her father that if she can follow the rules for one week, she can meet her favorite gymnast, but aren’t some rules meant to be broken?

“A Sky Full of Song” by Susan Lynn Meyer

In 1905 North Dakota, a Ukrainian family has escaped Russian persecution to settle in the American prairie. Older sister Libke fiercely holds on to her Jewishness, while 11-year-old Shoshanna struggles with downplaying her heritage to fit in, before realizing how important it is to her. This wonderfully researched middle-grade novel brings to life a lesser-known story of Jewish American history.

Picture Books

“Challah Day!” by Charlotte Offsay

It’s time to make challah! This vibrant celebration of tradition and family love with its rhyming text and cartoon illustrations is sure to delight readers of all ages. Recipe is included.

“My First Book of Famous Jews” by Julie Merberg

From scientists to singers and comedians to Supreme Court justices, this book is a perfect introduction to famous Jewish people and their lasting cultural impact. Fun illustrations are complemented with catchy text that will call for multiple rereads.