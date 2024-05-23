Celebrate Lag B’Omer With Festive Outdoor Events

After Passover comes the Counting of the Omer. The tradition stretches over the 49 days after the holiday, and Jews who observe recite blessings each night the Omer is counted.

But 33 days into the Counting of the Omer is a cause for celebration: It’s the holiday of Lag B’Omer.

Historically, Lag B’Omer is the date of several important events in Jewish history. According to myjewishlearning.com, these include the end to the plague that tormented Rabbi Akiva’s disciples and the death of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai. In more recent years, it is also used as an opportunity to honor the Bar Kokhba revolt of the Jewish people against the Romans.

As bonfires and parades are traditions on Lag B’Omer, the Lag B’Omer barbecue has become a common occurrence at synagogues and Jewish community institutions across the world. Here are just a few upcoming Baltimore events for anyone interested in celebrating.

The Baltimore Lag BaOmer Music Festival

Sunday, May 26 at 3-7 p.m.

Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah Hebrew Congregation first installed a performance space for music in 2022. Now, the Katz Jewish Music Center will play host to a variety of local Jewish musicians during the Baltimore Lag BaOmer Music Festival.

The concert lineup spans several different genres of Jewish music: folk, rock and jazz from father-son duo LevSoul; traditional klezmer from The Shtieblers; world music inspired by South Africa and Israel from Chanon Bloch; and soulful music from Yisroel Juskowicz and Adriel Borshansky. All of these artists and bands will be performing throughout the afternoon, so there will be something for everyone.

“The festival embodies this tradition, and we welcome the entire community to come celebrate a day of music, delicious food and fun activities,” said Dave Gerhardt, one of the festival’s organizers and one half of the LevSoul music group.

In addition to live music, the event will also feature family-friendly activities like face painting and a bonfire, as well as more unique offerings like an archery demonstration and a giveaway of Judaica books. The event is free, but food provided by the MMAE Brotherhood can be purchased on-site.

“We’re thrilled to invite the entire community to this exciting Lag B’Omer event,” said Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah’s Rabbi Yerachmiel Shapiro. “Bringing people together to experience original, creative Jewish music in such a vibrant setting is truly special.”

A Lag B’Omer Campfire Celebration With Hinenu Baltimore

Saturday, May 25 at 7-8:30 p.m.

Hinenu Baltimore holds campfire gatherings every month, and this month’s campfire happens to fall on Lag B’Omer. As such, the synagogue is taking the opportunity to celebrate the holiday with a bonfire at Holt Park.

A more lowkey and relaxed event, this celebration will largely consist of hanging around the campfire, making s’mores, enjoying live klezmer music and campfire songs and taking a night walk around the park’s scenic walking trails.

The event’s description recommends that attendees should bring their own snacks to roast over the campfire if they are interested in doing so.

Lag B’Omer Fun and Games at the ARIEL Center

Sunday, May 26 at 4 p.m.

The ARIEL Center, which largely focuses on serving the local Russian Jewish population, will be holding a Lag B’Omer get-together with plenty of fun activities for kids and parents alike. The synagogue will be holding a barbecue featuring a petting zoo and pony rides for animal lovers, as well as a bouncy castle and games.

Last year was the first time that the ARIEL Center held a Lag B’Omer event at their new Stevenson Road location. Rabbi Velvel Belinsky, ARIEL Center’s rabbi, noted that planning for Lag B’Omer can take a long time because of Passover and the amount of permits that such an event can require.

“We usually start preparing for it before Pesach because bureaucratic issues, like getting a bonfire permit, can take weeks,” he explained. “During the Pesach itself, we are too busy with ongoing programming, and if we wait until we get to a regular schedule after Pesach it will be already too late to plan Lag B’Omer.”

He added that increasing interest in the Torah and the study of Kabbalah have made Lag B’Omer an occasion of more religious significance. Many might think of it as a holiday where people hold barbecues and have fun, but it also acts as the new year for the Kabbalah.

“Nowadays, more and more people are drawn towards a spiritual understanding of the Torah. Telling people ‘You have to [celebrate Lag Ba’Omer] just because’ does not work anymore. Jews want to understand the deeper reasoning,” Belinsky said. “This is why the Chassidic approach to Judaism is so popular today. On Lag B’Omer, we celebrate the book of Zohar and the birthday of this teaching.”