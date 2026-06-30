Chabad of Downtown Thrives in the Heart of the City

Chabad of Downtown was founded in 2008 as a hub for Jewish life in Baltimore. While it offers community, worship and cultural events, in some ways, it isn’t quite the same as a typical synagogue, said longtime member Bruce Coopersmith.

“I don’t perceive this as an organization where you join. There’s no application form, there’s no interview. I had bumped into Rabbi [Levi] Druk a number of times and he introduced himself, and I just occasionally went over there to participate in some events,” Coopersmith said. “It wasn’t a matter of joining, just of becoming more involved.”

That’s not an uncommon story for those who consider themselves community members of Chabad of Downtown. Tracy Hoff, a Federal Hill resident, said that she became a part of the Chabad in a similar way.

“I used to work for a bank that [Rabbi Druk] banked with, and I would see him there. One Friday, I wished him Good Shabbos, and he didn’t realize that I was Jewish, and we just started a conversation,” Hoff said.

For Hoff and her family, the appeal is relatively simple. For one, it’s a close journey from their home in one of Baltimore’s most core neighborhoods. For another, the synagogue has a very genuine, family feel.

“It’s a real sense of community and family, we’re all very close there,” Hoff said. “We always invite people over to our house. It’s a real sense of family.”

Coopersmith said he really respects the fact questions are not just welcomed at Chabad of Downtown, but encouraged. That helps spur helpful conversations that can lead to growth amongst all members.

“It’s very much nonjudgemental. It really promotes a sense of, what I’d call, intellectual curiosity. You’re free to ask questions about any topic,” Coopersmith said. “There’s plenty of books and there’s plenty of learning resources, and it almost feels like a college library situation, where there’s plenty of knowledge available … there’s no real dogma that you have to buy into.”

This has a dual effect. It brings people closer in their personal standing with Judaism by allowing for personal growth, and also brings people closer to their peers by spurring meaningful, substantive conversation.

“There’s an emphasis [on] people feeling, not only a little more connected to Judaism, but also connected to each other,” Coopersmith said.

Being connected to Judaism in your own way also means not necessarily conforming to the barriers set by traditional denomination splits. Hoff’s family is modern Orthodox, but appreciates the fact they are around Jews of different worship styles and backgrounds. Part of that comes from Hoff’s own childhood, which was different than her life now.

“I grew up Reform, and my husband, he grew up modern Orthodox. So coming to Chabad of Downtown, it was wonderful, because they’re just open arms, very welcoming, they don’t judge you,” she said. “They’re happy that you’re there, and it’s just like I said, it’s a real sense of family.”

It’s not just different Jewish backgrounds at the Chabad of Downtown that are welcomed, it’s different ethnicities, ages, socioeconomic groups and more. The Chabad has a young professionals network, and events that may appeal more to certain groups than others. The nature of its centralized location in the heart of Baltimore also means it has a presence at some of the most iconic places in the city. Last Rosh Hashanah, it blew the shofar right in the Inner Harbor, providing Jewish representation at a hub of life in Charm City.

Coopersmith likened the structure and family dynamic of Chabad of Downtown to a band. You don’t just sign a few papers, send in a membership fee and join. You become a part of the community and things progress from there.

“It’s kind of like a music group. You jam with the group, and if things go well, you start playing with the group as a regular band member,” he said.

For nearly 20 years, Chabad of Downtown has been helping make Jews more visible in the heart of Baltimore. The way things are going, that won’t stop anytime soon.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com