Chabad of Towson and Goucher Opens Preschool

The Rohr Chabad Jewish Center at Towson and Goucher juggles two very different worlds.

One the one hand, the Chabad is located down the street from Towson University, serving the college and young adult demographic with trips to Israel, shabbat meals and different holiday festivities.

On the other, the Chabad house also serves the greater Towson area, where many families with young children reside, providing different activities and services for them, including a Hebrew school and more.

Although overwhelming at times, the Rivkin family is determined to meet the needs of everyone in their community, and recently that meant opening their own early childhood center.

“We’ve been here since 2008 and we tried to meet the needs of the Jewish community as they grew here,” said Rabbi Mendy Rivkin. “One of the issues … that we haven’t been as successful in dealing with, or still have to deal with, is that a lot of the parents have found themselves, for childcare, having to rely on some of the existing infrastructure, and some of that was not so Jewish.”

Rivkin explained that while there are many great Jewish preschools in Pikesville, there aren’t many, if any, east of Interstate 83.

“It’s a big need, so we opened the preschool for Jewish families that are living in this part of town,” he said.

The preschool, named The Gan Preschool, opened its doors for the beginning of the 2025-26 school year. The current enrollment is about six children, but Rivkin said they expect it to double next year.

To keep up with the demand and continue to balance each of the programs, Rivkin said the Chabad house also brought on two new staff members. A new couple, Yisroel and Mushka Matusaf, started in August.

“We delegate and give them a lot of autonomy, and they make decisions,” Rivkin said. “It’s the same way Rabbi Kaplan, who’s the head Chabad rabbi of Maryland … brought us down and said, ‘Hey, Towson and Lutherville-Timonium are your problem. You figure out the Jewish needs there and help address them.’ And he delegated to us. So, the same thing, we try to delegate and give people the resources and the space to help make it happen.”

The Chabad House has a lot to offer for both young families and college students. Rivkin said, “It’s constant, but it’s worth it.”

“[When] you’re doing something that [you are] passionate about and you’re proud to do and you feel like you’re making a difference with people’s lives, you’re happy to be overwhelmed,” Rivkin added. “It’s not ‘bad’ overwhelmed. It’s the more we can do, that means the more impact we have, and that means the more life you’re bringing into the world, and the more Jews you’re helping. If that’s the aspect, then it’s good to be overwhelmed.”

For the Rivkin family, the goal is not to host as many people as possible for holidays or different events, but to help people observe their Judaism in the best way that they can.

“On one hand, we want to build community, but on the other hand, we want to help encourage people to observe Judaism at home, in their way,” he said.

For Passover, Rivkin explained they want to support people hosting their own seders instead of just attending theirs. To do so, they will prepare and distribute seder plates that have Charoset, Maror, and other traditional seder plate items to “make it easier for people to observe the seder” at home.

“Passover is very, very much you can do it at home, you can do it with your family, and that’s something we want to encourage, and it’s something we want to enhance,” added Rivkin.

