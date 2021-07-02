Chabad rabbi stabbed in front of Jewish day school and synagogue in Boston

By
JTA
-
0
Shaloh House Jewish Day School
A rabbi was stabbed outside the Shaloh House Jewish Day School, seen here, in Boston’s Brighton neighborhood on July 1, 2021. (Screenshot from Google Maps via JTA)

A Chabad emissary was stabbed outside a Jewish day school and synagogue in Boston on Thursday afternoon.

Rabbi Shlomo Noginsky suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to a statement by the director of the Shaloh House Jewish Day School, Rabbi Dan Rodkin.


A suspect is in police custody.

“We are all very shaken by what happened and ask for you to please keep Rabbi Noginski in your prayers,” Rodkin said in a statement, according to Chabad.org.

A Boston Police Department spokesperson said the victim was stabbed outside the building that houses the school and synagogue on Chestnut Hill Street in the Brighton neighborhood at 1:19 p.m. According to Chabad.org, the attacker was arrested while holding a knife and gun.

The school was hosting a Jewish summer camp. The camp went into lockdown at the time of the stabbing.

