Chabad rabbi stabbed in front of Jewish day school and synagogue in Boston

A Chabad emissary was stabbed outside a Jewish day school and synagogue in Boston on Thursday afternoon.

Rabbi Shlomo Noginsky suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to a statement by the director of the Shaloh House Jewish Day School, Rabbi Dan Rodkin.

A suspect is in police custody.

“We are all very shaken by what happened and ask for you to please keep Rabbi Noginski in your prayers,” Rodkin said in a statement, according to Chabad.org.

A Boston Police Department spokesperson said the victim was stabbed outside the building that houses the school and synagogue on Chestnut Hill Street in the Brighton neighborhood at 1:19 p.m. According to Chabad.org, the attacker was arrested while holding a knife and gun.

The school was hosting a Jewish summer camp. The camp went into lockdown at the time of the stabbing.